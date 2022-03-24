Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.900-$4.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $410 million-$420 million.Carriage Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.550-$3.650 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.60.

NYSE CSV traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $53.80. 2,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.62 and its 200 day moving average is $51.62. Carriage Services has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $66.33. The company has a market capitalization of $824.59 million, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 27.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.19%.

In related news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $61,443.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $26,031.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 15,427 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth about $451,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Carriage Services by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 15,439 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Carriage Services by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 25,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

