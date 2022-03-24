Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.100-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $380 million-$430 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $397.21 million.

NASDAQ:CASA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,974. Casa Systems has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $10.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average of $5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.01 million, a PE ratio of 166.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Casa Systems had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Casa Systems will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CASA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Casa Systems from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casa Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casa Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.90.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 334.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 19,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, Wi-Fi networks, and Casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

