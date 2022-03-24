Casey Penn Lindsay Sells 1,400 Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $23,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Casey Penn Lindsay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 18th, Casey Penn Lindsay sold 3,600 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $59,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Casey Penn Lindsay sold 2,082 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $36,539.10.

On Monday, January 24th, Casey Penn Lindsay sold 5,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $82,800.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Casey Penn Lindsay sold 10,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $185,100.00.

MCW stock opened at $15.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.35. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mister Car Wash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Mister Car Wash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter worth $443,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,509,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,316 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 1,074.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 499,613 shares in the last quarter. Miura Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter worth $18,210,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 56,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

