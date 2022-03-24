Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

NASDAQ CELC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.21. 130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,756. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.29. Celcuity has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 32.30 and a quick ratio of 32.30. The company has a market cap of $122.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Celcuity during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 405.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 18.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 9.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

