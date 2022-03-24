Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $281.47 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) will report $281.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $310.00 million and the lowest is $264.00 million. Centennial Resource Development posted sales of $192.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Centennial Resource Development.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on CDEV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.55.

In related news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $81,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. JB Investments Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 11,401,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $68,181,000 after purchasing an additional 162,419 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 891.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,373,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529,250 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,407,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,011 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth about $33,846,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,500,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,155,000 after buying an additional 985,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDEV remained flat at $$8.23 during trading on Monday. 6,984,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,642,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 5.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.08. Centennial Resource Development has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $9.30.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centennial Resource Development (CDEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.