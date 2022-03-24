Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.11

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.11 and traded as high as $16.81. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $16.75, with a volume of 16,071 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

In other Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders acquired 135,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,857.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (NYSE:CEN)

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment fund/investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of total return with an emphasis on distributions to shareholders. It invests in a portfolio of master limited partnerships and energy infrastructure companies.

