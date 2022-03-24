CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.92.
Shares of CNP opened at $29.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average of $26.99. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $29.81.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 335.5% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.
CenterPoint Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.
