CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.92.

Shares of CNP opened at $29.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average of $26.99. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $29.81.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 335.5% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

