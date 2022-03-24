Centogene (CNTG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect Centogene to post earnings of ($0.96) per share for the quarter.

Centogene stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.10. 7,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of -1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.75. Centogene has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $13.12.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNTG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centogene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Centogene in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Centogene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centogene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Centogene by 1,026.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Centogene by 213.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 12,715 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centogene in the second quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Centogene by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 73,984 shares in the last quarter.

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

