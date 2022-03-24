Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $233.27

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 233.27 ($3.07) and traded as low as GBX 228 ($3.00). Central Asia Metals shares last traded at GBX 234 ($3.08), with a volume of 420,718 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAML shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.88) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.49) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.21) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Get Central Asia Metals alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £417.18 million and a PE ratio of 10.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 223.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 233.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, is a base metals producer. It produces copper through its 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and produces zinc and lead at its Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.