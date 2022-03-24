CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Bought by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CEVA were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in CEVA by 33,233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in CEVA in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in CEVA by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

CEVA stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.18. 2,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.34 million, a PE ratio of 4,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.04. CEVA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.45 and a 52 week high of $60.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.27.

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. CEVA’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other CEVA news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 6,000 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $232,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CEVA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.83.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

