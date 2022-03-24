CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Hits New 52-Week Low at $99.23

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$99.23 and last traded at C$99.61, with a volume of 88006 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$100.26.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GIB.A. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a C$109.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$130.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$128.30.

Get CGI alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.35 billion and a PE ratio of 17.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$105.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$108.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.