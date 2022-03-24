Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CIAFF. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th.

CIAFF opened at $5.21 on Thursday. Champion Iron has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $5.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.97.

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on May 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

