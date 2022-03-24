Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Shares Down 8%

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 755,723 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 287,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43.

Get Charlotte's Web alerts:

About Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF)

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc engages in the production and distribution of hemp-based, cannabinoid wellness products. It offers human ingestible products such as tinctures, capsules, and gummies, topicals, and pet products. It also markets powdered supplements, beverage, food, beauty, sport, professional and over-the-counter wellness.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charlotte's Web Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlotte's Web and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.