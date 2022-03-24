Chembio Diagnostics’ (CEMI) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Chembio Diagnostics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.36) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.27) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ CEMI opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $7.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.68.

Chembio Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:CEMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $20.57 million for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 89.24% and a negative net margin of 70.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEMI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 1,268.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 251,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 233,458 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 506.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 119,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 99,585 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 235.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 85,756 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 71,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases; handheld analyzers; and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

