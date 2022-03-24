Chembio Diagnostics’ (CEMI) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Chembio Diagnostics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.36) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.27) EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ CEMI opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $7.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.68.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEMI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 1,268.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 251,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 233,458 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 506.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 119,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 99,585 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 235.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 85,756 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 71,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.
Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile
Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases; handheld analyzers; and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.
