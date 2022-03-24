Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a residential real estate finance company that acquires, invests in and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is based in United States. “

Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.17. The stock had a trading volume of 283,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,521. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.50. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $149.20 million, a P/E ratio of 62.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment ( NYSE:CHMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 51.61% and a return on equity of 16.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHMI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 398.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 27,432 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,335,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 254.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 91,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 65,981 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 92,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. 27.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

