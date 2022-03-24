China Overseas Land & Investment (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Stock Price Down 1.6%

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.08 and last traded at $15.08. Approximately 377 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 10,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.32.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.75.

Get China Overseas Land & Investment alerts:

About China Overseas Land & Investment (OTCMKTS:CAOVY)

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations. It operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments. The company is involved in the investment, development, and rental of residential and commercial properties; issuance of guaranteed notes; property consultancy and real estate agency; and loan financing, security investment, and hotel management activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Overseas Land & Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Overseas Land & Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.