China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ZNH. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on China Southern Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded China Southern Airlines from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Southern Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of ZNH stock opened at $29.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. China Southern Airlines has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $37.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

