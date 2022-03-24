Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing precision medicines for kidney diseases. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Aduro Biotech Inc., is based in BERKELEY, Calif. “

Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of KDNY stock opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.87. Chinook Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $19.85. The company has a market capitalization of $823.17 million and a P/E ratio of -6.24.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.82. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.22% and a negative net margin of 199.39%. Research analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vii, L sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $9,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew James King sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $32,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,609,630 shares of company stock valued at $25,724,761. 29.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KDNY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 712.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 134,625 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 153.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 111,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 254.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 675,206 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 94.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 38,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 5,323.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 65,907 shares in the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

