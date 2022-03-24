Christian Dior (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $179.21

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.21 and traded as low as $162.97. Christian Dior shares last traded at $162.97, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.47 and a 200-day moving average of $188.88.

Get Christian Dior alerts:

About Christian Dior (OTCMKTS:CHDRY)

Christian Dior SE, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and retail of fashion and leather goods, wines and spirits, perfumes and cosmetics, and watches and jewelry worldwide. The company offers its fashion and leather goods under the Louis Vuitton, Fendi, CÃ©line, Loewe, Givenchy, Kenzo, Berluti, Pucci, Rimowa, and Loro Piana brand names; wines and spirits under the Hennessy, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Dom PÃ©rignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Belvedere, Glenmorangie, Newton Vineyards, Bodega Numanthia, and ChÃ¢teau d'Esclans brand names; and perfumes and cosmetics under the Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Make Up For Ever, Benefit Cosmetics, Fresh, Acqua di Parma, KVD Vegan Beauty, Fenty, Ole Henriksen, and Maison Francis Kurkdjian brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Christian Dior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christian Dior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.