Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,274 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cigna were worth $24,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Cigna by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 248.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.26.

NYSE:CI opened at $238.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $76.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $69,071.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,695. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cigna (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

