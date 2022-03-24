CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Announces Earnings Results

CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($15.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($14.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CINC opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.21. CinCor Pharma has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $30.66.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CINC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

CinCor Pharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing its lead clinical candidate, CIN-107, for the treatment of hypertension and other cardio-renal diseases. CinCor Pharma Inc is based in BOSTON.

