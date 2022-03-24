Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock Position Decreased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cintas were worth $44,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $642,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 19,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTAS traded up $9.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $410.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,975. The stock has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $407.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $328.57 and a twelve month high of $461.44.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTAS. Bank of America began coverage on Cintas in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.89.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

