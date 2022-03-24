Citigroup Increases Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target to $66.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.96% from the stock’s previous close.

CTVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.23.

CTVA opened at $57.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.19. Corteva has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $57.73. The company has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.14 per share, with a total value of $2,557,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 402.9% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

