Citigroup Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Citigroup in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a €31.00 ($34.07) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MOR. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.39.

MOR stock opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $896.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.48. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $24.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in MorphoSys by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in MorphoSys by 600.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in MorphoSys by 993.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 7,303 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MorphoSys in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

