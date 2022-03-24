Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CFG. UBS Group assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.62.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,726,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,343,755. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $39.56 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.62 and its 200-day moving average is $49.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.48.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

