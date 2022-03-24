Citizens & Northern Corp Trims Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Citizens & Northern Corp lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 904 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $9.56 on Thursday, hitting $512.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475,572. The firm has a market cap of $482.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $479.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $458.22. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $360.55 and a one year high of $513.00.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.08%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

