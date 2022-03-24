Clean Yield Group Grows Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Clean Yield Group grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 328.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,043 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $53,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.45.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $129.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,953,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,678,574. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.26 and its 200 day moving average is $129.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

