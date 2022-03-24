Clean Yield Group Has $1.60 Million Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Clean Yield Group raised its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,396 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in First Solar by 87.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in First Solar by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in First Solar by 15.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Solar in the third quarter valued at $203,000. 71.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on FSLR shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.53. The company had a trading volume of 977,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,475. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.38. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.24 and a 52-week high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.98 million. First Solar had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $42,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $241,435.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,492 shares of company stock worth $648,497 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

