Clean Yield Group Has $415,000 Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGI. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 8.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 0.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 386,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGI traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.36. 2,434,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,652,469. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average is $7.58. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently -58.82%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGI. Citigroup lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.04.

Alamos Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

