Clean Yield Group Sells 685 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,782 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 107,928 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 81,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 80,126 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,287,000. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

VZ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.00. The stock had a trading volume of 20,998,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,486,313. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

