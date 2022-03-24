Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Invests $200,000 in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in M. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 93.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter valued at $1,324,000. QV Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 14.9% during the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 225,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 29,120 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 167.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter valued at $9,459,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M stock opened at $25.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.97. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $37.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.92.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on M shares. TheStreet raised Macy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

