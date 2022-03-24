Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,188,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,397,000 after purchasing an additional 746,032 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 100,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2,692.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 23,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 22,237 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,070,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,762,000 after purchasing an additional 458,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,547,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,547,000 after purchasing an additional 16,944 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $305,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,105 shares of company stock worth $4,248,009. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IR opened at $49.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.27. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.85 and a 1 year high of $62.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

IR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.86.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

