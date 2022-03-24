Clear Investment Research LLC Sells 1,914 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Clear Investment Research LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 125.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,893,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,346,125. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $88.83 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.51 and a 200-day moving average of $107.42.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.