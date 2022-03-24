Clear Investment Research LLC Sells 856 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Clear Investment Research LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLV. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,004,000 after buying an additional 1,561,111 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,725,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,959,901. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.42. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $56.58 and a 52-week high of $68.86.

