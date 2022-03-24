Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Clearside Biomedical posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 76.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Clearside Biomedical.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. Clearside Biomedical had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 1.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CLSD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

Shares of CLSD stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.41. The company had a trading volume of 306,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,171. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.00 and a beta of 1.96. Clearside Biomedical has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $7.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 19.7% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 60,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 53,311 shares during the period. 46.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearside Biomedical (Get Rating)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.