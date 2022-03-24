CloakCoin Price Up 150.7% Over Last Week (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 150.7% higher against the US dollar. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $10.35 million and $172,121.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.79 or 0.00004070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000424 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 58.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00014066 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00008154 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,777,114 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

