Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CAO Sells $211,740.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total transaction of $211,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $117.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.25 and a twelve month high of $221.64. The stock has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.65 and its 200 day moving average is $135.41.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Europe lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.61.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.7% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 37.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.1% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile (Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.