Coats Group (LON:COA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $80.12

Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 80.12 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 80.10 ($1.05), with a volume of 1159951 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77 ($1.01).

A number of equities analysts have commented on COA shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coats Group from GBX 68 ($0.90) to GBX 81 ($1.07) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Coats Group from GBX 85 ($1.12) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.25) target price on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 85.20 ($1.12).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 66.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 68.01. The stock has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Coats Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. Coats Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.28%.

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.

