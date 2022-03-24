Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Codex DNA updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

DNAY traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.49. The company had a trading volume of 31,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,010. The company has a current ratio of 14.93, a quick ratio of 14.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Codex DNA has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.26.

Separately, Cowen began coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Codex DNA by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Codex DNA by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Codex DNA by 1,245.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Codex DNA in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Codex DNA during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

