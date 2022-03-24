Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Acquired by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 894 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,901,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,554,802,000 after buying an additional 201,419 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,932,928 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,182,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694,620 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,110,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,047,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,744 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,291,605 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $837,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,182,330 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $847,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $2.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.96. 2,445,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,231,964. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $66.19 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTSH. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.13.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.