Coinbase Global (COIN) and Its Peers Financial Survey

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) is one of 73 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Coinbase Global to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Coinbase Global and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coinbase Global 1 4 17 0 2.73 Coinbase Global Competitors 411 1611 1867 71 2.40

Coinbase Global currently has a consensus target price of $320.11, indicating a potential upside of 74.82%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 49.95%. Given Coinbase Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Coinbase Global is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coinbase Global and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Coinbase Global $7.84 billion $3.62 billion 12.71 Coinbase Global Competitors $4.16 billion $741.83 million 18.09

Coinbase Global has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Coinbase Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.3% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Coinbase Global and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coinbase Global 46.23% 77.65% 22.06% Coinbase Global Competitors 44.25% -38.22% 3.76%

Summary

Coinbase Global beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols. It serves retail users, institutions, and ecosystem partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

