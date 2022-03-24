Colliers Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Colliers Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Motus GI’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Motus GI from $1.75 to $1.40 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motus GI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.48.
Shares of NASDAQ:MOTS opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.52. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Motus GI has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.62.
About Motus GI (Get Rating)
Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.
