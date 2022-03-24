Colliers Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Colliers Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Motus GI’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Motus GI from $1.75 to $1.40 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motus GI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.48.

Get Motus GI alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MOTS opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.52. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Motus GI has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Motus GI by 654.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 346,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 300,696 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Motus GI by 541.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 178,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 151,068 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motus GI during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Motus GI by 20.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Motus GI by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

About Motus GI (Get Rating)

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.