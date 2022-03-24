Colliers Securities Weighs in on Senseonics Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Senseonics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Colliers Securities analyst R. Department expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Senseonics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

SENS stock opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $884.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.61. Senseonics has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $4.58.

In other Senseonics news, Director Edward Fiorentino sold 63,553 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $104,862.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nick B. Tressler sold 72,873 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $179,267.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,020,643 shares of company stock worth $2,459,304. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SENS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,075,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,892 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,425,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,506,000 after acquiring an additional 791,351 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,423,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,173 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,706,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,907,000 after acquiring an additional 353,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,937,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after acquiring an additional 45,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

