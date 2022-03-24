Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Purchases Shares of 1,565 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000. Zoetis comprises about 0.1% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,544. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.78.

Zoetis stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $189.47. 52,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,541,788. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.86. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.73 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The firm has a market cap of $89.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

