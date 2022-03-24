Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Purchases Shares of 2,300 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 0.1% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 13,623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $3,540,849.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 160,996 shares of company stock valued at $19,651,602. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock traded up $5.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.87. 3,038,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,526,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.16, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Erste Group lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.26.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

