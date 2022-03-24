Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) PT Set at €150.00 by Barclays

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:MLGet Rating) has been given a €150.00 ($164.84) price objective by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.70% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($164.84) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($186.81) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($191.21) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($186.81) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €149.00 ($163.74) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €160.25 ($176.10).

ML opened at €121.70 ($133.74) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €134.85 and a 200-day moving average price of €136.58. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of €106.95 ($117.53) and a twelve month high of €130.85 ($143.79).

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

