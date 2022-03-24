Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) Insider Sells £713,202.24 in Stock

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Rating) insider Michael J. Norris sold 24,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,928 ($38.55), for a total value of £713,202.24 ($938,918.17).

Shares of LON:CCC opened at GBX 2,958 ($38.94) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.02. Computacenter plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,232.80 ($29.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,098 ($40.78). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,707.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,766.90. The company has a market cap of £3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a GBX 49.40 ($0.65) dividend. This is an increase from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $16.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. Computacenter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCC. Barclays raised their price objective on Computacenter from GBX 2,900 ($38.18) to GBX 3,160 ($41.60) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

