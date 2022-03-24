Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concentrix Corporation provides technology-enabled business services. The company serves technology & consumer electronics; retail, travel & ecommerce; banking, financial services & insurance; healthcare; communications & media; automotive; and energy & public sector. Concentrix Corporation is based in Fremont, Calif. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $193.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Concentrix has a fifty-two week low of $125.60 and a fifty-two week high of $208.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.17. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.29.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.28. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Concentrix will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $994,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,145,800. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,120,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,915,000 after acquiring an additional 618,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,633,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,990,000 after acquiring an additional 80,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,467,000 after acquiring an additional 26,032 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 989,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,131,000 after acquiring an additional 506,192 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 671,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,904,000 after acquiring an additional 75,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

About Concentrix (Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

