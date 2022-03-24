Concord Wealth Partners Raises Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 1,016.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBY. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 1,039.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $209,345,000 after buying an additional 1,806,513 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,071,461 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $218,974,000 after purchasing an additional 411,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,405 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $465,937,000 after purchasing an additional 257,611 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 547,762 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $57,904,000 after purchasing an additional 255,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 532,205 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $56,414,000 after purchasing an additional 199,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $96.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.76 and its 200 day moving average is $107.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $141.97.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. Best Buy’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

Several research analysts have commented on BBY shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.93.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,754 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

