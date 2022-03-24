Concord Wealth Partners Takes $26,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,941,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272,676 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 80.2% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,999,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,831,000 after buying an additional 889,665 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 601.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 199,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after buying an additional 171,011 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 143.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 286,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after buying an additional 168,650 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the third quarter worth $2,081,000.

Shares of FREL opened at $31.15 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12 month low of $26.58 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.09.

